LONDON, Sept 13 A Bank of England policymaker
said interest rates need to rise "relatively soon" as wages pick
up, adding to signs that support is gradually building for the
first increase in British borrowing costs since before the
financial crisis.
Martin Weale, one of the Bank's rate-setters, also said a
rise would give the central bank scope to cut if the British
economy runs into trouble in the future.
"With wage growth remaining firm, the tightening labour
market means that inflation is likely to rise above target in
two to three years' time," Weale wrote in an article for the
Scotland on Sunday newspaper.
"Policy needs to be set with reference to this, rather than
the current rate of inflation. As a result, it seems likely to
me that the Bank Rate will need to rise relatively soon."
Britain's economy has grown strongly over the past two years
and, despite recent signs of a slight slowdown, the Bank is
expected to start raising rates in 2016, probably following the
U.S. Federal Reserve which could move as soon as this week.
So far this year, Weale has remained part of the
overwhelming majority of Monetary Policy Committee members who
have voted to keep rates at their record low of 0.5 percent.
But he is seen by economists as the most likely candidate to
join Ian McCafferty who was the lone proponent of a rate hike at
the BoE's policy meetings in August and September.
Weale and McCafferty voted for rate hikes in late 2014,
before the global oil price plunge sent British inflation
heading below zero.
Weale hinted in June he might resume voting to raise rates
because of rising wages but he has held his fire since then.
Another MPC member, Kristin Forbes, said on Friday interest
rates would probably rise sooner rather than later.
BoE Governor Mark Carney has said the decision about whether
to raise rates would become clearer around the turn of the year.
In his newspaper article, Weale said pay growth was the most
important factor to watch and news of a 4 percent pay rise by
supermarket chain Sainsbury's and a new, higher national minimum
wage starting in April added to the sense that earnings growth
was stronger than the Bank had expected earlier this year.
British workers had become a bit more productive recently,
taking some of the inflationary heat out of pay growth, but it
was too soon to say that was a permanent improvement.
Weale said the path of interest rates would depend on the
state of the economy which remained uncertain and he would
monitor carefully developments at home and abroad, taking
account of possible effects of events in China where the world's
second-biggest economy is slowing.
"And it is possible that, if events turn out very
differently, a path of gradual rate rises might have to be
reversed somewhat," Weale wrote.
"Any decision to vote to change Bank Rate will be made on
the basis of the balance of risks, but with the comfort that, if
subsequent developments mean that any increase needs to be
reversed, that can be done."
