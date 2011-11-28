LONDON Nov 28 Britain's economy is unlikely to grow much in the first half of 2012 and more central bank asset purchases may be needed, Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale wrote in a document published on Monday.

"The short-term outlook for the economy is that little growth can be expected either in the current quarter or in the first half of next year," Weale said in an annual report released by the central bank.

"Beyond this, while the outlook is always uncertain, there is no reason to expect growth at (a) rate below the historical trend.

"On the face of it there is a strong case for further asset purchases," Weale added.

"If neither economic prospects improve sharply nor inflation prospects worsen...then I think there will be a strong case for extending the asset purchase scheme when the current purchases of 75 billion pounds have been completed and when it is clear that inflation is falling." (Reporting by Peter Griffiths)