LONDON, March 23 Britain's economy probably showed some growth in the first three months of this year, but disruption due to the Queen's Jubilee celebrations and the Olympics will make it difficult to gauge activity, Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said.

In an interview with the Bath Chronicle newspaper on Friday, Weale was also quoted as saying that he expected normal economic growth to resume over the medium term.

Weale's comments came after minutes to the central bank's March meeting showed he voted with the majority of the 9-member Monetary Policy Committee to leave its 325 billion pounds quantitative easing programme on hold, while his colleagues Adam Posen and David Miles wanted a 25 billion pound increase.

Weale said he thought Britain would skirt recession, and see some growth in the first three months of this year, though activity could be volatile later in the year.

"In the first quarter of this year things have been better than I'd anticipated. I think it's more likely than not that growth will be positive," he said.

"Looking ahead, we'll have quite a bit of disruption to the data because first we have the Diamond Jubilee, then the Olympics. The numbers, I'm sure, will jump around and it will be difficult to know what to make of them until we have a more stable picture late this year, and maybe not until the first quarter of next year," he said.

"Over the medium term I do expect what I'd call normal economic growth to be resumed, but normal economic growth is very different to making up the ground we've lost over the past four years," he explained. (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh, Editing by Matt Falloon)