LONDON Feb 20 The first rise in British
interest rates could come sooner than the spring of next year if
average earnings rise more quickly than expected, a Bank of
England policymaker said on Thursday.
Martin Weale, a member of the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee, told Sky News that the most likely path for interest
rates would see a first increase in the spring of next year, but
that could depend on how wages pick up.
Weale said that if average earnings rose more quickly than
expected in the coming months, he "couldn't rule out the need
for a rate rise coming earlier," Sky reported.
He also said it would be difficult to change rates during
political campaigns for next year's general election, but that
the campaign would last for three weeks.
On house prices, Weale said he was worried that they are
"very elevated".