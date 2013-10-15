LONDON Oct 15 Pledges by central banks to keep
interest rates on hold for a long period risk pushing up
inflation expectations, according to a policymaker at the Bank
of England which recently adopted such a change.
Martin Weale, one of the nine members of the BoE's Monetary
Policy Committee, told British lawmakers on Tuesday that
so-called forward guidance programmes had to be designed
carefully and he remained concerned about the policy framework.
Weale voted against the BoE's guidance plan when it was
launched in August, saying he wanted a shorter time horizon for
measuring whether inflation expectations were rising to the
point where the pledge to keep interest rates on hold, until
unemployment falls to 7 percent, should be scrapped.