LONDON, July 19 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Sam Woods saw big global risks to British financial stability,
in particular from emerging markets, according to a statement he
wrote before his appointment, which was published on Tuesday.
Answering questions first posed by lawmakers before
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, he said the
biggest domestic risk to financial stability was uncertainty
around the referendum.
The housing market also posed risks, he said, noting strong
growth in the buy-to-let sector since the financial crisis.
"I see material global risks to UK financial stability - in
particular the risks from emerging market economies, recent
changes in the functioning and liquidity of financial markets,
and the impact of persistent low rates on the business models of
banks and insurers," Woods said.
"Domestically, there are financial stability risks from
property market," he added.
He also wrote that the rapid growth in commercial real
estate prices in recent years may present a risk to financial
stability.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Costas Pitas, editing
by David Milliken)