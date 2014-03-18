LONDON, March 18 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday that he welcomed the decision by the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) to double the currency's trading
band as part of its commitment to let markets play a greater
role in the economy.
"We welcome the move by the PBOC. We welcome all measures
that have been taken, will be taken, to further the
internationalisation of the renminbi," Carney told a news
conference after a speech outlining a major reorganisation at
the BoE.
"We are working closely with the PBOC, the Treasury, others
in order to develop an offshore market in renminbi here in
London," he said.
On Saturday, the People's Bank of China doubled the yuan's
daily trading range, so that it can now rise or fall 2 percent
around the daily mid-point rate.