LONDON Oct 22 Three militants planned to
detonate explosives in rucksacks and ram a car fixed with blades
into a crowd of people in Britain in a major assault that could
have been more devastating than the 2005 attacks in London, a
court heard on Monday.
Prosecutor Brian Altman told the jury the defendants had
planned to cause mayhem in an unspecified location by igniting
up to eight rucksack bombs in a suicide attack and possibly
detonating bombs on timers in crowded areas.
"One of them even described a plan to cause another 9/11,"
he added, referring to the 2001 al Qaeda attacks in the United
States in which some 3,000 people were killed.
"The police successfully disrupted a plan to commit an act
or acts of terrorism on a scale potentially greater than the
London bombings in July 2005, had it been allowed to run its
course."
Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court were also told that the trio
had discussed various ways of killing people such as with
weapons, poisons or by attaching blades to the side of a vehicle
and driving it into a crowd of people.
More than 50 people died in the July 7, 2005 attacks when
Islamist militants blew themselves up on London's subway and bus
network during the morning rush hour.
Irfan Naseer, 31, Irfan Khalid and Ashik Ali, both 27, were
central figures in the latest plot, jurors were told. All three
have pleaded not guilty.
Naseer is accused of five terrorism offences, Khalid four
and Ali three, all alleged to have taken place between Christmas
Day 2010 and September 2011.
From their glass-fronted dock, the accused listened in
silence to the charges. Naseer smiled into his beard when Altman
described how his friends used to call him "Chubbs".
His co-defendants listened intently, whispering to each
other occasionally and shaking their heads as if disagreeing
with what was being said.
Security remains a concern in ethnically diverse Britain,
which backed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 and still has
troops deployed alongside other NATO forces in Afghanistan.
The trio were among several arrested by counter-terrorism
police in the city of Birmingham in central England, a region
that is home to a large number of Asian Muslims.
Altman described the accused as "jihadists and extremists"
who were influenced by a man affiliated with al Qaeda.
Altman said two of them had travelled to Pakistan, where
they learned how to make poison and bombs and use weapons as
part of their training. He told the court that they had prepared
"martyrdom videos" in anticipation of their suicide campaign.
Altman told the jury they had begun experimenting with the
construction of home-made bombs and timed detonation devices,
adding they tried to recruit others to join their cause.
The court also heard how all three men had posed as street
collectors for a Muslim charity to raise funds fraudulently for
their cause.
The trial continues.