Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
LONDON, July 26 Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.28 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2065 via a syndication which drew orders of more than 10 billion pounds, one of the bookrunners for the transaction said on Tuesday.
The bond sold at a yield of 0.75 basis points above that of the 0.375 percent 2062 index-linked gilt, indicating buyers were willing to pay a price at the top end of the initial guidance, as is common in British government bond syndications. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: