LONDON, July 21 One of BlackRock's bond funds
has added to investments in British government debt after the
country's vote to leave the EU last month as it expects the Bank
of England to start buying the debt in an effort to stimulate
the economy.
"Since the initial surprise in financial markets to the
outcome of the EU referendum, we have added to our gilt exposure
both in relative and absolute terms," said Marilyn Watson, head
of global unconstrained fixed income product strategy at
BlackRock.
"We believe that some additional form of QE from the BoE
would include purchases of gilts," she said in a note.
She said the pound's current level of $1.32 reflected
much of the uncertainty around the political process after the
vote and that the fund was "modestly long" sterling.
Last week, Scott Thiel, BlackRock's deputy CIO and head of
global bonds, said sterling would fall further, although not to
parity with the dollar unless in "extreme circumstances".
