LONDON Oct 22 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
no longer wants to act as a gilt-edged market maker
(GEMM), or primary dealer in British government bonds, the UK
Debt Management Office said on Thursday.
The DMO said Credit Suisse's resignation as a GEMM would
take effect at the close of business on Friday, and would reduce
the number of GEMMs serving the wholesale market to 17.
Tougher regulation since the financial crisis has made it
costlier for banks to act as market makers or dealers in
government bonds, due to the extra capital that they now have to
hold against possible losses.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)