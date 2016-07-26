BRIEF-Inter Globe Finance posts Dec-qtr loss
* Dec quarter net loss 3.3 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
LONDON, July 26 The deputy head of Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday there was "very strong" demand from investors at the syndication of its 2065 index-linked gilt, with domestic buyers accounting for 93 percent of sales.
"The response of our core investor base to the sale was very strong, resulting in a rapid book-building process and high quality book," Jo Whelan, the deputy chief executive of the DMO, said in a statement.
Britain attracted orders worth 10.1 billion pounds ($13.26 billion) for the 2.5 billion pound sale of its 0.125 percent index-linked gilt, which sold at a record-low real yield for a syndication of -1.3245 percent.
The strong demand for the bond prompted the DMO to increase the size of its index-linked gilt syndication programme for 2016-2017 by 1 billion pounds to 17.5 billion pounds. This reduces the portion of issuance which the DMO has not yet decided how to sell to 5.6 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)
* Q3 net profit 70.3 bln yen vs 35.4 bln yen in year-ago period
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 South African fast-food chain Nando's, best known for its hot and spicy chicken meals, denied on Tuesday speculation it was considering a stock market flotation.