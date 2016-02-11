LONDON Feb 11 HSBC said on Thursday it had cut its forecast for 10-year UK bond yields to 1 percent, a new record low it says will be reached by the third quarter as persistently weak inflation and financial market turmoil keep cash flowing into the safety of government bonds.

That's down from its previous target of 1.4 percent, which was already breached earlier on Thursday as another torrid day on global markets pushed government bond yields sharply lower.

Britain's 10-year gilt yield fell to 1.225 percent , its lowest level ever. It is down 25 basis points this week, on track for its biggest weekly fall in four years.

"A bear market across multiple risky assets will be positive for high-quality government bonds, inclusive of gilts. In a developed market context, gilt yields still stand out," Bert Lourenco, head of rates research, EMEA, said in a note.

"It does seem as though we have entered a period of structurally lower inflation and real rates. We think investors should target 1 percent for 10-year gilt yields by end Q3 2016," he said.

HSBC's end-2016 target of 0.2 percent for the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield was also met this week, and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield on Thursday fell to within 3 basis points of the bank's 1.5 percent year-end forecast . (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Nigel Stephenson)