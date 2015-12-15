LONDON Dec 15 Long-dated British government bonds tumbled to an 11-day low on Tuesday as a rally in global stock markets and a rebound in oil prices took the shine off safe-haven debt globally, before a widely expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Commodity stocks helped European shares gain nearly 3 percent on the day, pushing down prices on 10-year gilts and lifting yields as high as 1.957 percent, before they closed 10 basis points up on the day at 1.94 percent.

The rise in yields came as the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting where it is expected to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade -- a sign global rate policy is normalising after years in crisis mode.

Gilt futures slumped more than 100 ticks to settle at 116.72, their lowest closing price in almost a month.

Andy Chaytor, a fixed-income strategist at Nomura, said it was a "classic risk-on move" amplified by the lack of liquidity.

"Equities are doing very well and oil is holding up at slightly higher levels than earlier ... It does seem like a futures-driven move, maybe some position-squaring ahead of the Fed," Chaytor said.

"You could easily argue that there are in place the conditions for liquidity to be extremely poor across markets when you combine the structural issues, the seasonal issues, and the Fed issues."

Gilts earlier extended losses after data showed British inflation turned positive for the first time in four months in November, even though the data was in line with expectations and still showed only 0.1 percent annual inflation in Britain.

Later in the session gilts underperformed Bunds, with the spread between 10-year gilts and Bunds widening by 3 basis points to a four-day high of 130 basis points.

March long gilt future 116.72 (-1.13)

June 2016 short sterling 99.26 (-0.02)

10-year gilt yield 1.94 (+10 bps)

March long gilt future 116.72 (-1.13)

June 2016 short sterling 99.26 (-0.02)

10-year gilt yield 1.94 (+10 bps)

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)