LONDON, June 14 Gilt yields fell to record lows on Tuesday on growing concerns over a possible British exit from the European Union, with opinion polls showing the "Leave" camp in the lead.

Yields on 10-, 20- and 30-year yields fell to record lows while gilt futures rose more than 100 ticks to a contract high of 126.30. Brexit fears also sent Germany's 10-year government bond yield into negative territory for the first time.

"The fall in sterling and the rise in gilts and the fall in (British stocks) can be attributed to the lead of 'Leave' in most of the polls we are seeing at the moment," ADM Investor Services strategist, Marc Ostwald, said.

He said long-dated bonds were also under pressure due to a "large position unwinding" or selling of bonds.

Ten-year yields fell to a record low of 1.115 percent and five-year yields were down 5.6 basis points on the day at 0.68 percent.

Twenty-year yields and 30-year yields also hit record lows of 1.839 percent and 1.955 percent respectively.

Polls over the last four days have suggested that the "Leave" camp is gaining and bookmakers have also been slashing the odds on Brexit.

The latest poll showed British support for leaving the European Union now enjoying a seven-point lead with just nine days until the vote, according to market research company TNS.

Sterling hit its lowest level for two months and Britain's benchmark share index also fell on Brexit concerns.

