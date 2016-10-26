LONDON, Oct 26 British government bond prices fell heavily on Wednesday, pushed lower by a fall in euro zone debt and domestic factors, lifting yields on two- and five-year debt to their highest since June's vote to leave the European Union. Five-year gilt prices suffered their biggest fall in over two weeks as yields rose more than 6 basis points on the day to peak at 0.562 percent, a level last seen as the referendum result came in on June 24. Two-year yields also struck a three-month high of 0.305 percent, just over a week before a Bank of England meeting when it is expected to keep rates steady, contrary to earlier market expectations of a cut to a record-low 0.1 percent. BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the central bank could not ignore the fall in sterling when it considered the outlook for inflation and rates, reinforcing market expectations for the central bank to stay on hold. Only an unexpectedly weak showing from preliminary third-quarter GDP data due on Thursday was likely to revive bets for a November rate cut, said RBS gilts strategist Simon Peck. "If it is a little stronger than the BoE is forecasting, that probably puts the nail in the coffin for a November cut, he said. Most economists expect it to show quarterly growth slowed to around 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in the three months after the Brexit vote. Also weighing on the gilt market was an announcement by Lloyds Banking Group that it no longer intended to hold its 20 billion pounds ($24.5 billion) of gilts until they matured, due to the "current low interest rate environment". Lloyds' announcement that it would no longer hold gilts to maturity had the accounting effect of lifting its capital ratio, ensuring it could pay a dividend. "There have been some very small disposals of them," Lloyds chief financial officer George Culmer told analysts. "We will see where rates go and we will depend upon that," he added. RBS's Peck said he did not think Lloyds' statement heralded a big sell-off, though it was a concern to the market. "My conclusion is that it is a technical treatment... rather than a revelation of a change in their appetite," Peck said. Ten-year gilt yields rose 8 basis points on the day to 1.171 percent, the highest since Oct. 17, but the price fall was in line with German debt, and the 10-year yield spread was unchanged on the day at 106 basis points. Fifty-year gilt yields were 6 basis points up on the day as the market continued to digest Tuesday's issuance of 4 billion pounds of July 2065 debt. Dec long gilt future 126.04 (-0.89) Dec 2016 short sterling 99.59 (-0.01) June 2017 short sterling 99.56 (-0.03) 10-year gilt yield 1.16 pct (+7 bp) -------------------KEY MARKET DATA--------------------------- Long Gilt futures <0#FLG:> Gilt benchmark chain Short Stg futures <0#FSS:> Cash market quotes Deposit rates Sterling cross rates UK debt speedguide -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts Sterling Euro Debt Dollar U.S. Treasuries Debt reports --------------------GILT STRIPS DATA ------------------------- Gilt strips data All gilt strips Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO ($1 = 0.8177 pounds) (Editing by Toby Chopra)