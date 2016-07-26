LONDON, July 26 Britain attracted orders in excess of 8.0 billion pounds ($10.49 billion) on the sale via syndication of its index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the 0.125 percent linker remained unchanged at 0.75 to 1.0 basis points above the 2062 index-linked gilt.

Books on the syndication were due to close at 0900 GMT, the bookrunner said.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander are acting as bookrunners for the sale.

($1 = 0.7629 pounds)