Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
LONDON, July 26 Britain attracted orders in excess of 8.0 billion pounds ($10.49 billion) on the sale via syndication of its index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.
Price guidance for the 0.125 percent linker remained unchanged at 0.75 to 1.0 basis points above the 2062 index-linked gilt.
Books on the syndication were due to close at 0900 GMT, the bookrunner said.
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander are acting as bookrunners for the sale.
($1 = 0.7629 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: