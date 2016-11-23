LONDON Nov 23 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Wednesday it planned to hold 11 auctions for conventional gilts in January through March next year, as well as two sales via syndication.

The DMO said it would hold four auctions each for short- and medium-dated gilts and three auctions for long-dated bonds. There will also be three auctions for inflation-linked gilts.

One of the two syndicated sales pencilled in for early next year will be for an inflation-linked bond.

The DMO said it planned to reopen the following conventional gilts:

* 0.5 pct 2022 gilt (at least twice)

* 1.5 pct 2026 gilt, 1.75 pct 2037 gilt, 1.5 pct 2047 gilt (at least once) (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)