LONDON Aug 10 Gilt futures pared gains on
Wednesday after investors rushed to sell 7-15 year government
bonds to the Bank of England in its first purchase operation for
these maturities since restarting its quantitative easing
programme last week.
The result was a sharp contrast to Tuesday's operation, when
the central bank fell 52 million pounds ($68 million) short of
its target for purchases of gilts with maturities of over 15
years, missing a purchase target for the first time on record.
September 2016 gilt futures fell more than 20 ticks
after Tuesday's buy back results to 132.37 and were last up 14
ticks on the day at 132.43.
The Bank of England said it received an offer-to-cover ratio
of 4.71 when it bought 1.17 billion pounds of 7-15 year gilts,
up from the ratio of 2.15 at its last reverse auction for
similar maturities in February.
($1 = 0.7677 pounds)
