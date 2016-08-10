LONDON Aug 10 Gilt futures pared gains on Wednesday after investors rushed to sell 7-15 year government bonds to the Bank of England in its first purchase operation for these maturities since restarting its quantitative easing programme last week.

The result was a sharp contrast to Tuesday's operation, when the central bank fell 52 million pounds ($68 million) short of its target for purchases of gilts with maturities of over 15 years, missing a purchase target for the first time on record.

September 2016 gilt futures fell more than 20 ticks after Tuesday's buy back results to 132.37 and were last up 14 ticks on the day at 132.43.

The Bank of England said it received an offer-to-cover ratio of 4.71 when it bought 1.17 billion pounds of 7-15 year gilts, up from the ratio of 2.15 at its last reverse auction for similar maturities in February. ($1 = 0.7677 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)