LONDON Dec 4 Britain will launch two new government bonds in auctions early next year and sell several billion pounds of inflation-linked debt with a maturity of over 40 years via a syndication in the second half of February, its debt agency said on Friday.

The UK Debt Management Office said it would hold 10 gilt auctions and one government bond syndication between January and March. The 10 auctions include the launch of a new conventional gilt maturing July 2026 on Feb. 17 and a new index-linked gilt maturing in November 2036 on March 10.

The DMO will set coupons for the new gilts around a week before the auctions. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)