LONDON Dec 4 Britain will launch two new
government bonds in auctions early next year and sell several
billion pounds of inflation-linked debt with a maturity of over
40 years via a syndication in the second half of February, its
debt agency said on Friday.
The UK Debt Management Office said it would hold 10 gilt
auctions and one government bond syndication between January and
March. The 10 auctions include the launch of a new conventional
gilt maturing July 2026 on Feb. 17 and a new index-linked gilt
maturing in November 2036 on March 10.
The DMO will set coupons for the new gilts around a week
before the auctions.
