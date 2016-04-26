BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
LONDON, April 26 A British 50-year government bond attracted more than 19 billion pounds ($27.7 billion) in orders in a syndication on Tuesday, one of the bookrunners said.
Investors are being offered the 2.5 percent July 2065 bond at a spread of 0.25 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark, at the tight end of initial guidance.
The books on the sale will close at 0900 GMT, the bookrunner said. ($1 = 0.6869 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .