LONDON, March 17 The ability of investors to buy and sell corporate bonds has actually improved, not declined, in recent years, Britain's markets regulator said on Thursday in a paper that undermines calls from banks for a regulatory pushback.

The ability of bond markets to absorb heavy selling has become a major topic of debate between banks and central banks following "taper tantrums" or huge volatility in bond markets.

Banks argue that higher capital charges on bond inventories introduced since the 2007-09 financial crisis mean that it is no longer economic to hold the amounts of bonds needed to offer a market at all times to investors.

Regulators have said so far that the jury is out on whether they need to intervene by scaling back capital charges, saying other factors could be affecting liquidity, such as shifts to electronic trading.

"The regulatory interventions that have been introduced since the financial crisis did not result in less liquidity in normal times and did not result in liquidity being more 'flighty' when shocks of a mild nature hit the system," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a paper on Thursday.

"We also document that there is little evidence that liquidity is having a larger effect on bond spreads now than a few years ago," the paper said. "If anything, the market has become more liquid in recent years."

The findings carry weight as the FCA is a member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, which has been scrutinising liquidity in bond markets and whether action is needed.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney also heads the global Financial Stability Board, which is due to report in coming months on its studies into bond market liquidity. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)