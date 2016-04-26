BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
LONDON, April 26 Britain sold 4.75 billion pounds ($6.91 billion) of a 50-year gilt on Tuesday after drawing orders in excess of 21 billion pounds, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.
Investors were offered the 2.5 percent July 2065 bond at a spread of 0.25 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark, at the tight end of initial guidance.
Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan acted as joint bookrunners for the sale, the first of the 2016/17 financial year by the UK Debt Management Office. ($1 = 0.6871 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .