LONDON, July 15 Britain's debt agency chose Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander on Friday as bookrunners for the sale of several billion pounds of 50-year inflation-linked government bonds later this month.

The sale of the 0.125 percent 2065 index-linked bond will be the first syndication to take place since Britain voted on June 23 to leave the European Union.

The UK Debt Management Office said it would take place in the week starting July 25.

Investors have shown strong demand for British government debt since the vote to leave the EU and yields have fallen to record lows, reducing the cost of government funding.

The 2065 linker currently offers a negative real yield of -1.475 percent.

Britain sold 3.5 billion pounds ($4.67 billion) of 30-year index-linked bonds at a syndication on May 24 which attracted record demand.

The DMO aims to raise a total 16.5 billion pounds via syndications during the 12 months to the end of March 2017. ($1 = 0.7488 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Tom Heneghan)