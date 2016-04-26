BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
LONDON, April 26 Britain has opened the books on the sale via syndication of several billion pounds of the 2.5 percent 2065 conventional gilt, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.
Investors are being offered the bond at a spread ranging from 0.25 to 0.5 basis points above the 3.5 percent 2068 bond, the 50-year benchmark.
Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale, the first of the 2016/17 financial year by the UK Debt Management Office. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .