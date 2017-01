LONDON, July 26 Britain has opened the books on a sale of 2065 index-linked gilts via syndication, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

The syndication of the 0.125 percent ultra-long dated linker is the first to take place since Britons voted to leave the European Union on June 23.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander are acting as bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)