BRUSSELS, March 5 The European Union cannot make any big changes to its recent agreement to cap the size of bonuses for bankers despite pressure from Britain, Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

European Union diplomats and the bloc's parliament agreed new rules last week that would prevent bankers from receiving bonuses bigger than their base salaries from next year. The bonus cap can rise to twice the size of the salary if shareholders agree.

Ireland, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, helped negotiate the deal.

Britain's powerful financial sector professionals fear the rules will put London at a disadvantage and provoke an exodus of major banks and staff to rival financial centres.

Finance Minister George Osborne has argued against the limits and will repeat those objections at an EU ministers' meeting in Brussels. Few other countries, however, support his position, officials familiar with the discussions say, and since the measures only require a weighted majority of member states to become law, Britain has no veto.

"The British authorities have problems with the banker bonus issue. There is very little further we can do for them because we pushed the negotiations to quite a degree and we got the best possible compromise with the parliament. So there isn't any more room left really," Noonan said on entering the meeting.