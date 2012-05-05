LONDON May 5 Boris Johnson's victory in the
race to lead London through the Olympics raises expectations
that he will one day cross the Thames from City Hall to Downing
Street, but critics question whether he has what it takes to be
Britain's prime minister.
Johnson, whose popularity is largely down to his comic
talent and colourful past, won a second four-year term as mayor
of London on the same day that his Conservative Party suffered
heavy losses in nationwide local elections.
His ability to outperform his own party, known as the "Boris
bonus", surfaced again on Friday, prompting his defeated Labour
rival Ken Livingstone to put the boot into Conservative Prime
Minister David Cameron and the finance minister, George Osborne.
"Whilst Cameron and Osborne are dragging the Tory party down
to defeat in the rest of Britain, not only have you won another
term, but I suspect this has also settled the question of the
next Tory leadership election," Livingstone told Johnson after
conceding defeat at London's City Hall, a rounded glass building
in the shadow of Tower Bridge.
In his victory address, Johnson pointedly made no mention of
Cameron or the national party, choosing instead to highlight his
record on crime and transport and to pay tribute to Livingstone,
local party members and his family.
"I'll continue to fight for a good deal for Londoners, a
good deal from the government that will help us deliver
prosperity in this city," he said, firmly placing himself on the
side of Londoners pitched against a national government sticking
doggedly to painful austerity measures.
During his rise from right-wing columnist to magazine editor
to member of parliament to mayor, Johnson has deployed his
self-deprecating humour to recover from multiple gaffes and
crises that would have probably ended many other political
careers.
Johnson, 47, was a contemporary of Cameron's at Eton, an
exclusive private school, and Oxford University, where they both
joined the Bullingdon Club, notorious for its members drunkenly
trashing restaurants while wearing tail coats.
Cameron has played down talk of a lifelong rivalry between
the two men, but Johnson is less guarded about their competitive
relationship. In a 2005 interview, he let slip that it was "one
of the many traumas I have to bear in my life" that the
high-flying Cameron is two years his junior.
But while Cameron's privileged background is often held
against him by critics who say he is out of touch with ordinary
voters, Johnson has carved out a niche for himself as a loveable
upper-class eccentric with a popular touch.
"He advances beneath a mask of blundering amiability, but
the truth is he can be ruthless, he's highly intelligent and he
wants to get to the top," said Matthew Parris, a columnist and
former Conservative lawmaker who once worked for Johnson.
"I SAY, WILL I BE PRIME MINISTER?"
Instantly recognisable thanks to his riotous platinum-blond
hair, Johnson is known by his first name across Britain. His
past claims to fame range from star turns on popular BBC comedy
quiz show "Have I Got News For You" to a string of extra-marital
affairs that earned him the tabloid nickname "Bonking Boris".
His personal brand is so strong that the bicycles-for-hire
he introduced to London are firmly established as "Boris bikes".
The 2012 London Olympics in July and August will give the Boris
brand global exposure.
Once dismissed as outlandish by most political analysts, the
idea that Johnson could one day become prime minister is now the
subject of intense speculation in London and beyond.
"Is he already planning an audacious next move?" asked
Friday's Independent newspaper in a front-page story that quoted
unnamed Conservative members of parliament as saying Johnson
plans to run for a parliamentary seat in 2015. That would be an
essential first step towards any future bid for Cameron's job.
"We know what Boris stands for -- low tax, a Europe
referendum, tough on law and order. He can communicate that and
has charisma," the newspaper quoted one lawmaker as saying.
The European edition of the U.S. magazine Newsweek also
raises the question on this week's front page, a close-up of
Johnson under the headline "I say, will I be mayor?" The word
"mayor" is crossed out in red and replaced by "prime minister".
"By the time he's been mayor for another four years, he'll
have had a lot more experience than either Tony Blair or David
Cameron did when they became prime minister. It will have the
effect of making him look like a much more serious proposition,"
said Tony Travers, of the London School of Economics.
"CRAZED WASPS IN A JAM JAR"
As mayor since 2008, Johnson has been in charge of transport
and policing in one of the world's busiest cities and of an
annual budget worth about 15 billion pounds ($24 billion).
Johnson, who describes himself as "a tax-cutting
Conservative", is well-known for his vitriolic attacks on the
European Union. These views, combined with his humour and
eloquence, make him wildly popular with the party grassroots.
Britain's most widely read newspaper, Rupert Murdoch's
tabloid Sun, gave Johnson a ringing endorsement on the eve of
the London mayoral race, saying that he was succeeding where
Cameron was failing: in connecting with voters.
"A vote for Boris tomorrow is a vote for a better London --
and perhaps for a better government too. Because if he wins
resoundingly, Cameron will have to follow his example," the Sun
said in an editorial.
But not all Conservatives are sure that he is the right man
to lead the party, let alone the country.
"It's too early to say. I think he's been a very successful
mayor of London and he's surprised many people with how good
he's been as mayor. But he needs to go through other stages
before he could be seriously considered," said Tim Montgomerie,
editor of the influential ConservativeHome website.
Parris said he thought the party leadership might one day be
within Johnson's grasp, but not the keys to Downing Street.
"I don't think he has the qualities to be prime minister and
I don't think the public really think he has the qualities to be
prime minister. He doesn't take himself or it seriously enough."
Labour opponents are even more dismissive.
"Boris with his finger on the pulse of London is one thing -
with his finger on the nuclear trigger is quite another," said
Labour commentator Dan Hodges.
Johnson once quipped that finding Elvis on Mars was a
likelier event than him becoming prime minister.
He has years of experience dodging questions on how far he
will go. Perhaps the most revealing answer was in a 2005 BBC
interview, when he said "all politicians in the end are like
crazed wasps in a jam jar, each individually convinced they are
going to make it".
($1=0.6171 British pounds)
