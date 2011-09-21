(Adds comment, detail) (Adds details, analysts quotes)

LONDON, SEPT 21 - Higher spending and a fall-off in tax receipts drove Britain's government borrowing to a record high for a month of August last month, although previous borrowing figures were revised lower.

A weakening economy and Europe's debt crisis have prompted speculation that the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government will struggle to meet its ambitious deficit reduction goals and may have to ease back on budget austerity to support growth, but analysts said the government may yet meet its target for the current fiscal year.

The Office for National Statistics said public sector net borrowing excluding financial interventions rose to 15.934 billion pounds in August from 14.003 billion pounds a year ago, above analysts' forecasts for a reading of 13.2 billion pounds.

Borrowing for the financial year to date fell to 51.482 billion pounds from 55.342 billion pounds a year ago. The improvement was partly due to a 4.6 billion pound downward revision to borrowing between April and July this year after changes to local government data and accrued income tax receipts.

Analysts said that while last month's borrowing figures were worrying, the government may still be able to meet its goal to cut borrowing to 122 billion pounds in 2011/12.

"At first glance the numbers look very disappointing with the August figure well above expectations. However, that's been offset by considerable favourable revisions to back data going back some way, so it's possible the outturn to this year is still consistent with the OBR's forecast but slow growth of the economy really is a threat to meeting that," said Philip Shaw, economist at Investec.

Tax receipts in the financial year to date rose by 4.6 percent, below expectations for growth of 6.9 percent for the full year, while current expenditure between April and August rose 3.7 percent on the same period a year ago, broadly in line with forecasts. For the month of August, however, spending grew more quickly than forecast -- up by 7.2 percent on the year.

Nonethless, Britain's finance ministry insisted it was on track to meet its borrowing goals.

"These are challenging times, but despite economic growth being lower than the OBR's forecast earlier this year, tax receipts have continued to grow and spending so far this year has grown at the rate the OBR forecast in the budget," a Treasury spokesman said.

Including financial interventions, public sector net borrowing rose last month to 13.161 billion pounds from 11.852 billion pounds in August 2010 -- a record for a month of August, and above economists' forecasts for 11.25 billion pounds.

The ONS revised down borrowing in the 2010/11 fiscal year by almost 6 billion pounds to 136.7 billion pounds, also mainly due to revisions to local government data.

The public sector net cash requirement came in at 11.834 billion pounds in August, above forecasts for a reading of 7 billion pounds, partly due to a gilt redemption.

Britain's coalition government has launched a tough austerity programme, including plans to cut public spending, in order to eliminate the country's budget deficit by 2015 from a record 10 percent of GDP before they came to power in May 2010.

The government's plan is based on an independent target for borrowing of 122 billion pounds this year , but concerns about global economic growth and rising unemployment could put that in jeopardy.

The economy has barely grown since last September and analysts reckon that a combination of weak economic output and a permanent loss of production capacity as a result of the recession could derail the government's debt reduction plans.

The International Monetary Fund this week cut its forecast for UK growth to 1.1 percent this year from 1.5 percent, and now sees growth of just 1.6 percent in 2012, down from 2.3 percent. It said if growth were to turn out weaker the government should consider slowing the pace of its deficit reduction plans.

The OBR will publish updated fiscal forecasts on Nov. 29, alongside finance minister George Osborne's autumn budgetary statement to parliament.