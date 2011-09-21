(Adds comment, detail)
LONDON, SEPT 21 - Higher spending and a fall-off in tax
receipts drove Britain's government borrowing to a record high
for a month of August last month, although previous borrowing
figures were revised lower.
A weakening economy and Europe's debt crisis have prompted
speculation that the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition
government will struggle to meet its ambitious deficit reduction
goals and may have to ease back on budget austerity to support
growth, but analysts said the government may yet meet its target
for the current fiscal year.
The Office for National Statistics said public sector net
borrowing excluding financial interventions rose to 15.934
billion pounds in August from 14.003 billion pounds a year ago,
above analysts' forecasts for a reading of 13.2 billion pounds.
Borrowing for the financial year to date fell to 51.482
billion pounds from 55.342 billion pounds a year ago. The
improvement was partly due to a 4.6 billion pound downward
revision to borrowing between April and July this year after
changes to local government data and accrued income tax
receipts.
Analysts said that while last month's borrowing figures were
worrying, the government may still be able to meet its goal to
cut borrowing to 122 billion pounds in 2011/12.
"At first glance the numbers look very disappointing with
the August figure well above expectations. However, that's been
offset by considerable favourable revisions to back data going
back some way, so it's possible the outturn to this year is
still consistent with the OBR's forecast but slow growth of the
economy really is a threat to meeting that," said Philip Shaw,
economist at Investec.
Tax receipts in the financial year to date rose by 4.6
percent, below expectations for growth of 6.9 percent for the
full year, while current expenditure between April and August
rose 3.7 percent on the same period a year ago, broadly in line
with forecasts. For the month of August, however, spending grew
more quickly than forecast -- up by 7.2 percent on the year.
Nonethless, Britain's finance ministry insisted it was on
track to meet its borrowing goals.
"These are challenging times, but despite economic growth
being lower than the OBR's forecast earlier this year, tax
receipts have continued to grow and spending so far this year
has grown at the rate the OBR forecast in the budget," a
Treasury spokesman said.
Including financial interventions, public sector net
borrowing rose last month to 13.161 billion pounds from 11.852
billion pounds in August 2010 -- a record for a month of August,
and above economists' forecasts for 11.25 billion pounds.
The ONS revised down borrowing in the 2010/11 fiscal year by
almost 6 billion pounds to 136.7 billion pounds, also mainly due
to revisions to local government data.
The public sector net cash requirement came in at 11.834
billion pounds in August, above forecasts for a reading of 7
billion pounds, partly due to a gilt redemption.
Britain's coalition government has launched a tough
austerity programme, including plans to cut public spending, in
order to eliminate the country's budget deficit by 2015 from a
record 10 percent of GDP before they came to power in May 2010.
The government's plan is based on an independent target for
borrowing of 122 billion pounds this year , but concerns about
global economic growth and rising unemployment could put that in
jeopardy.
The economy has barely grown since last September and
analysts reckon that a combination of weak economic output and a
permanent loss of production capacity as a result of the
recession could derail the government's debt reduction plans.
The International Monetary Fund this week cut its forecast
for UK growth to 1.1 percent this year from 1.5 percent, and now
sees growth of just 1.6 percent in 2012, down from 2.3 percent.
It said if growth were to turn out weaker the government should
consider slowing the pace of its deficit reduction plans.
The OBR will publish updated fiscal forecasts on Nov. 29,
alongside finance minister George Osborne's autumn budgetary
statement to parliament.