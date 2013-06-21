LONDON, June 21 A windfall payment of tax by Swiss
banks caused Britain's public finances to post a smaller than
expected deficit in May, but Britain's total net debt still rose
to a record high.
Deficit reduction is the central economic policy of
Britain's Conservative-led coalition, which came to power in May
2010 when Britain's budget deficit was more than 11 percent of
annual economic output - one of the highest for a major economy.
The government's preferred measure of Britain's public
borrowing, which strips out some of the effects of its bank
bailouts, showed a deficit of 8.772 billion pounds in May, the
Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.
This is almost half the 15.629 billion pounds in May 2012
and well below analyst forecasts of a deficit of 12.6 billion
pounds in a Reuters poll, largely because the ONS booked a 3.2
billion pound tax payment from Swiss banks during the month.
The remainder of the decline was largely accounted for by a
3.9-billion-pound cash transfer from the Bank of England under a
controversial deal reached last year to return interest payments
on the BoE's massively increased gilt holdings to the
government.
Britain reached a deal with Switzerland in January to settle
the tax affairs of its citizens with undeclared bank accounts in
the Alpine country, which has led to a large one-off payment,
the exact timing of which had not been previously certain.
On an underlying basis - stripping out the effect of cash
transfers from Royal Mail and the Bank of England - the
government is aiming for a deficit of no more than 120 billion
pounds or 7.5 percent of GDP this year, only a fraction lower
than its share of GDP in the 2012/13 tax year.
For the first two months of the current tax year, the
deficit on this measure totalled 21.4 billion pounds, compared
to 24.3 billion at the same point in 2012, with the fall more
than accounted for by the Swiss tax payment.
Although the government has succeeded in curbing
departmental spending, weak economic growth has limited tax
revenues and made it harder to cap social benefit costs,
effectively causing deficit reduction to stall in the past year.
Next week finance minister George Osborne is due to set out
plans for public spending restraint out until April 2016 - a
year after the 2015 national election. While he set out the
total amount of spending in his March budget, individual
departments have yet to find out how much they will receive.
Britain's total net public debt, excluding the direct costs
of bailing out the country's banks, is still much higher than
before the financial crisis at some 1.1892 trillion pounds or
75.2 percent of GDP.
This is a record sum in cash terms, and the highest ever
share of GDP for a month of May.