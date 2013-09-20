UPDATE 2-Bank of England deputy urged to quit over undeclared conflict of interest
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
LONDON, Sept 20 The Office for National Statistics released the following data for British public finances on Friday (billion pounds, deficits unless noted by minus sign):
AUG APR/AUG APR/AUG
2013 2013 2012 PUBLIC SECTOR ACCOUNTS ON NATIONAL ACCOUNTS BASIS PS NET BORROWING 11.452 38.182 14.378 PSNB ex financial sector
intervention 13.157 34.642 22.569 PS net investment 1.917 7.193 -21.198 PUBLIC SECTOR NET CASH REQ -2.995 -43.013 -37.730 CGNCR on own account 9.190 26.869 30.157 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH RECEIPTS Revenue and customs 35.214 189.967 180.945 Income tax 10.107 63.522 61.887 Corporation tax 1.297 15.486 15.340 VAT 9.192 44.361 43.575 Total cash receipts 42.069 227.886 203.948 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT CASH OUTLAYS Interest 7.715 17.696 10.474 Net departmental outlays 44.005 239.608 238.172 Total cash outlays 51.713 256.791 236.400
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.