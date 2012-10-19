LONDON Oct 19 Britain's latest set of government borrowing figures are encouraging but give no scope for the government to ease back on its deficit reduction drive, the government said on Friday.

"Looking at them today they are reasonably encouraging," junior finance minister David Gauke told the BBC.

"There is no room for complacency. Even with these numbers we are still borrowing historically a very large sum of money indeed and it is right that we continue to focus on getting the deficit down," he added.

The Office for National Statistics said public borrowing in the first six months of the tax year was 2.6 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) higher than the same period a year ago at 65.1 billion pounds, once certain one-off factors were stripped out.

This compares with a 10.6 billion pound overshoot estimated last month for the first five months of the tax year, and makes it more likely that finance minister George Osborne will succeed in trimming borrowing for 2012/13 to 120 billion pounds from 122 billion in 2011/12.