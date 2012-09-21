LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's latest public borrowing figures show that the country is making progress tackling its large budget deficit, a junior finance minister said on Friday.

"Today's figures show the government borrowed almost 7 billion pounds less last year than previously estimated," exchequer secretary David Gauke said in a statement. "This is further evidence that we are dealing with our debts and getting the deficit down," he added.

However the figures for August alone showed the greatest amount of public sector net borrowing, excluding financial sector interventions, for a month of August, albeit one slightly smaller than economists had expected.

Britain's finance ministry stressed that the figures were better than expected.

"This underlines why, at such an uncertain time, we should not second guess what the Office for Budget Responsibility will forecast later in the year, by which time it will have further months' data to draw on," it said.