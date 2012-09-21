LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's latest public
borrowing figures show that the country is making progress
tackling its large budget deficit, a junior finance minister
said on Friday.
"Today's figures show the government borrowed almost 7
billion pounds less last year than previously estimated,"
exchequer secretary David Gauke said in a statement. "This is
further evidence that we are dealing with our debts and getting
the deficit down," he added.
However the figures for August alone showed the greatest
amount of public sector net borrowing, excluding financial
sector interventions, for a month of August, albeit one slightly
smaller than economists had expected.
Britain's finance ministry stressed that the figures were
better than expected.
"This underlines why, at such an uncertain time, we should
not second guess what the Office for Budget Responsibility will
forecast later in the year, by which time it will have further
months' data to draw on," it said.