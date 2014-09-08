(Adds boy arriving, comments from doctors)
PRAGUE, Sept 8 A British boy with a brain
tumour, whose parents were briefly arrested in Spain when
seeking alternative care, arrived at a Prague hospital for
treatment on Monday.
Ashya King's parents took him from a hospital in southern
England against medical advice at the end of August and left the
country, triggering a manhunt that drew widespread condemnation
in the British media of the police's pursuit of the couple.
The couple were detained in Spain, separated from their
five-year-old son and then released days later by a Spanish
judge. They said they wanted to take him to hospital in Prague
that offered proton radiation therapy.
The boy arrived with his parents at Prague's Motol Hospital,
one of the EU member country's top health facilities, on Monday
afternoon, a Reuters cameraman on the scene said.
He is due to receive a series of 30 sessions of proton beam
radiotherapy under full anaesthesia at the newly built Proton
Therapy Center (PTC) across town.
"Under the optimum scenario, he will undergo examination in
the proton centre tomorrow, radiotherapy will be planned, and
started next week," Jan Stary, head of the child haematology and
oncology clinic in Motol, said before the family arrived.
Doctors first had to make sure the cancer had not spread
through the spine before confirming the treatment plan, he said.
They have been in touch with British and Spanish colleagues, he
said.
The centre specialises in a type of radiological cancer
treatment used for certain types of tumours, which doctors there
say has fewer undesirable side effects than some other
treatments.
Ashya's family have said they left England because they
wanted him to receive a different type of treatment, prompting
questions about whether the British police overreacted in
launching a Europe-wide manhunt.
