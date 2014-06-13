UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, June 13 Britain's competition watchdog has closed its investigation into allegations the price of a market-leading sports bra was fixed by a lingerie manufacturer and the country's three biggest department stores, saying there were no grounds for action.
The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday there were no grounds for action against DBApparel UK Ltd and department stores John Lewis, Debenhams and House of Fraser. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources