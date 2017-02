LONDON, Feb 8 British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in almost two years in January as food and non-food inflation slowed, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

Following is a table of the latest shop price data.

JAN DEC

SHOP PRICE 1.4* 1.7

INFLATION

FOOD INFLATION 3.7** 4.2 NON-FOOD INFLATION 0.0*** 0.3 * Lowest since March 2010 ** Lowest since July 2010 *** Lowest since November 2009 (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; editing by Patrick Graham)