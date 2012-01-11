LONDON Jan 11 British shop prices grew at
their slowest pace in 16 months in December as retailers slashed
prices for electrical goods, clothes and footwear in the run-up
to Christmas, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The British Retail Consortium said shop price inflation fell
last month to 1.7 percent year-on-year from 2.0 percent in
November, well below a peak of 2.9 percent reached in June.
Non-food inflation dropped to a two-year low of 0.3 percent
from 0.8 percent in November, and is likely to show year-on-year
falls in 2012 when the effect of 2011's rise in sales tax drops
out of the annual comparison, the BRC said.
"Stiff competition throughout the (retail) sector resulted
in a blizzard of promotions and discounts ahead of Christmas,"
said Stephen Robertson, the BRC's director general.
"Consumers are likely to rein in spending in the wake of
Christmas and price will remain the main battleground between
retailers."
Food price inflation rose to 4.2 percent from 4.0 percent in
November, though this was below levels earlier in 2011, and the
BRC said it expected further falls in 2012 as the effect of
lower commodity prices and discounting fed through.
Food retailers' gross profit margins had fallen to 5.7
percent from 8.6 percent between 2006 and 2011, the BRC added.
Easing high street inflation will be a relief to the Bank of
England, which based its October decision to start a second
round of quantitative easing on forecasts that inflation would
fall sharply in 2012.
Consumer price inflation - which covers a much broader range
of goods and services than the BRC measure - is currently more
than double its 2 percent target.
The BoE will announce its January policy decision on
Thursday.
