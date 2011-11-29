LONDON Nov 29 Britain will raise its bank levy to a rate of 0.088 percent from Jan. 1, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, as the coalition government seeks to maintain revenue from its tax on balance sheets.

The levy is currently charged at 0.075 percent on bank debts, with a lower rate charged for longer term debt and an exemption for ordinary customer deposits.

The government aims to collect 2.5 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) a year from the levy but banks have been shrinking their balance sheets to comply with tighter capital adequacy rules introduced after the credit crunch. ($1 = 0.6433 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Mike Peacock)