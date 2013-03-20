LONDON, March 20 Britain will borrow more in the
coming years than official forecasts showed in December and will
miss one of its two debt targets by another year, finance
minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.
Public sector net debt, excluding the transfer of Royal Mail
pension assets, will amount to 7.4 percent of GDP in 2012-13,
6.8 percent in 2013-14 and 5.9 percent in 2014-15, according to
the latest forecasts by the independent Office for Budget
Responsibility cited by Osborne.
In December, the OBR predicted that the deficit would stand
at 6.9 percent of GDP in 2012-13, 6.1 percent of GDP in 2013-14
and 5.2 percent of GDP in 2014-15.
Osborne said the government was on course to meet its target
of having a surplus on its cyclically adjusted current budget
one year early.
However, he said the chances of meeting his supplementary
target of achieving a fall in net public sector debt as a share
of GDP had deteriorated and the goal would now be met in
2017-18.
In December the OBR already predicted that Britain's debt
would continue rising as a share of its GDP until the 2016-17
tax year - a year longer than originally targeted by Osborne.