* Announcement expected in March 21 budget
* UK hopes to unlock $27 bln of capital investment in North
Sea oil
* Uncertainty over tax relief has discouraged funding
By Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, March 16 Britain hopes to unlock
billions of pounds of investment in its North Sea oil fields by
offering energy companies a guaranteed level of tax relief for
when they eventually close their oil platforms, a Treasury
source said on Friday.
Finance minister George Osborne is expected in his March 21
budget to outline a scheme the government believes could attract
at least 17 billion pounds ($27 billion) of additional capital
investment, the source added.
The move is designed to provide certainty to oil companies,
in particular for smaller firms, who have struggled to secure
funding for exploration or to take over older platforms.
Investors have been discouraged from backing such projects
because of the huge decommissioning costs and the uncertainty
over the level of tax relief available.
In recent years, larger oil companies such as BP Plc
have been scaling back their operations as profit margins
narrow, selling fields to smaller firms to whom they are more
valuable and who could then tap the remaining reserves.
But this transition has been held back because oil and gas
companies are liable for the cost of decommissioning, such as
for plugging old wells and removing production platforms and
pipelines once the oil and gas reserves have been pumped out.
Firms currently receive tax relief of between 50 and 75
percent, with the level of tax relief rising with the age of the
oil field.
The government is expected to propose it signs contracts
with the industry setting out in advance the level of
decommissioning tax relief firms will get. Osborne announced in
his budget last year that he was working towards this aim.
"The government said it would deliver certainty over
decommissioning, and this should pave the way for billions of
pounds of new investment in the North Sea," the Treasury source
said.
There are about 470 oil and gas installations in the North
Sea, employing some 350,000 people.
Osborne provoked an outcry by the energy industry in his
budget last March by unexpectedly raising a supplementary tax
charge on oil and gas producers to 32 percent from 20 percent to
fund a cut in fuel duty for consumers. ($1 = 0.6312 British
pounds)
