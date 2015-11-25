LONDON Nov 25 Britain increased its budget deficit forecast for the current financial year on Wednesday to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product from 3.7 percent previously predicted in July.

Finance minister George Osborne, delivering a half-yearly budget statement, stuck to his plan to wipe out the deficit and achieve a 10 billion pound ($15.1 billion) surplus by 2019/20. ($1 = 0.6626 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)