BRIEF-Cimarex announces pricing of senior unsecured notes
* Cimarex Energy Co - priced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
LONDON Nov 25 Britain increased its budget deficit forecast for the current financial year on Wednesday to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product from 3.7 percent previously predicted in July.
Finance minister George Osborne, delivering a half-yearly budget statement, stuck to his plan to wipe out the deficit and achieve a 10 billion pound ($15.1 billion) surplus by 2019/20. ($1 = 0.6626 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.