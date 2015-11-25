LONDON Nov 25 Britain will permanently exclude
energy-intensive industries such as steel and chemicals from
extra costs to support green energy projects, finance minister
George Osborne said on Wednesday.
Steelmakers in particular have been hit by heavy energy
costs that make it harder for them to compete internationally,
contributing to thousands of job cuts in the sector in recent
weeks.
Tata Steel, the biggest steelmaker in Britain, for
instance said last month it may cut about 1,200 jobs as part of
plans to restructure its struggling operations.
"We're going to permanently exempt our energy intensive
industries ... from the cost of environmental tariffs, so we
keep their bills down, keep them competitive and keep them
here," Osborne told Parliament in his autumn budget statement.
Exemptions from those charges, which help pay for the
construction of renewable energy plants like solar panels or
wind farms, mean they will instead add 5 pounds ($7.55) per year
to consumer energy bills, the government said.
However, plans to reduce energy efficiency charges on
suppliers and cuts to green energy subsidies will lower consumer
energy bills by 30 pounds a year in 2017-18, the government
added.
($1 = 0.6619 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)