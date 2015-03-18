LONDON, March 18 Britain announced it would top
up first-time buyers' savings to help them buy a home on
Wednesday, building on the success of its "Help to Buy" equity
loan scheme that has boosted the property market since it was
unveiled two years ago.
Finance Minister George Osborne said the government would
pay a bonus of 50 pounds ($73) on every 200 pounds saved in its
"Help to Buy Individual Savings Account", with a maximum bonus
of 3,000 pounds available.
"We do it to tackle two of the biggest challenges facing
first time buyers - the low interest rates when you build up
your savings, and the high deposits required by the banks,"
Osborne said in his final budget before a national election on
May 7.
The move, which will cost about 2.2 billion pounds in the
period to 2019-2020 according to government figures, boosted the
share prices of house builders.
Taylor Wimpey and Redrow were both trading up
2.3 percent at 1441 GMT, while Barratt Developments and
Bovis Homes Group rose 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent
respectively.
($1 = 0.6815 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)