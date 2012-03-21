LONDON, March 21 British finance minister George Osborne presented his annual budget statement to parliament on Wednesday. Following are the economic and fiscal forecasts produced by the Office for Budget Responsibility, on which the government's deficit reduction targets are based.

ECONOMIC FORECASTS

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 GDP 0.8 2.0 2.7 3.0 3.0 (pct change yy) CPI 2.8 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.0 (pct change yy) PUBLIC FINANCE FORECASTS

2011/ 2012/ 2013/ 2014/ 2015/ 2016/

2 3 4 5 6 7 PUBLIC SECTOR NET BORROWING EXCLUDING ROYAL MAIL IMPACT BLN 126 120 98 75 52 21 STG PCT 8.3 7.6 5.9 4.3 2.8 1.1 GDP

PUBLIC SECTOR NET BORROWING BLN 126 92 98 75 52 21 STG PCT 8.3 5.8 5.9 4.3 2.8 1.1 GDP

CYCLICALLY ADJUSTED SURPLUS ON CURRENT BUDGET PCT -4.6 -4.2 -2.7 -1.5 -0.7 0.5 GDP

PUBLIC SECTOR NET DEBT BLN 1039 1159 1272 1365 1437 1479 STG PCT 67.3 71.9 75.0 76.3 76.0 74.3 GDP

SURPLUS ON CURRENT BUDGET BLN -98 -95 -74 -52 -30 1 STG PCT -6.5 -6.0 -4.5 -3.0 -1.6 0.1 GDP

NET INVESTMENT BLN 28 -3 23 23 22 22 STG

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET CASH REQUIREMENT BLN 129.9 121 112 81 56 37 STG PCT 8.5 7.7 6.8 4.7 3.1 1.9 GDP

2012/13 GROSS GILTS ISSUANCE BLN 179.4 167.7 STG

