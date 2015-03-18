LONDON, March 18 Shares in fund supermarket
Hargreaves Lansdown and wealth manager St James's Place
rose sharply on Wednesday after the British government
announced fresh changes to the savings system.
As part of the annual Budget, finance minister George
Osborne said savers would now have the flexibility to remove
money from their tax-free Individual Savings Account and replace
it within the same year without losing out on the tax break.
"With a fully flexible ISA, people have complete freedom to
take money out and put money in later in the year without losing
any of their tax-free entitlement," Osborne said.
In response, shares in Hargreaves Lansdown rose to be among
the top FTSE 100 gainers, up 4.3 percent, while those
for St James's Place were up 3.3 percent in a 0.9 percent
blue-chip index.
Without giving detail, Osborne also said he would expand the
range of investments which are eligible to be included in an
ISA, which has a limit of just over 15,000 pounds ($21,992) a
year.
In addition, Osborne announced a new ISA to help people buy
their first home. For every 200 pounds someone saves within the
wrapper, the government will top it up with an extra 50 pounds.
($1 = 0.6821 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)