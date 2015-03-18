* Tax-free saving to become more flexible

By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar

LONDON, March 18 Shares in British wealth managers got a Budget boost on Wednesday after the government announced yet more changes to pensions and savings.

The changes cap a wide-reaching overhaul of the industry ahead of a national election in May, aimed at encouraging people to save more and freeing them to get the best possible deals.

Finance minister George Osborne continued that theme by announcing changes to the way people save tax-free and build funds to buy their first home.

Shares in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc rose to be among the top FTSE 100 gainers, up 4.3 percent, while those of St James's Place Plc were up 3.3 percent.

Osborne said savers would now be able to remove money from their tax-free New Individual Savings Accounts (NISAs) and replace it within the same year without losing out on the tax break.

"With a fully flexible ISA, people have complete freedom to take money out and put money in later in the year without losing any of their tax-free entitlement," Osborne said.

Osborne also said he would expand the range of investments eligible to be included in ISAs, which have limits of just over 15,000 pounds ($22,000) a year.

In addition, Osborne announced a new ISA to help people buy their first home. For every 200 pounds someone saves within the wrapper, the government will top it up with an extra 50 pounds.

Osborne also confirmed plans to allow people to exit unwanted annuities, incomes for life normally bought at retirement, by selling them in a secondary market from April 2016, as well as a plan to cut tax relief on pensions to 1 million pounds from 1.25 million.

The moves are the latest in a series of changes to the pensions system, including the removal of any obligation to buy an annuity at retirement, which has hit insurers' profits in recent months.

"Freedoms within the ISA in terms of being more flexible to use it should encourage more people to open such accounts," said Paul McGinnis, an analyst at brokerage Shore Capital.

"In addition to the additional flexibility around NISAs, confirmation of the ability to sell annuity contracts from April '16 would mean that those individuals who choose to follow this route would need to find a home for the money," McGinnis added. ($1 = 0.6821 pounds) (Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)