LONDON, March 19 Britain will sell 128.4 billion pounds of government bonds in the 2014/15 fiscal year, compared to 153.7 billion pounds in 2013/14, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.

That was lower than the median forecast of 150.5 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of primary dealers.

Gilt futures pared losses after the announcement.

Following is a breakdown of the DMO's gilt issuance remit:

Short conventional 32.4 bln stg (25.2 percent of sales)

Medium conventional 26.9 bln stg (21.0 percent of sales)

Long conventional 33.1 bln stg (25.8 percent of sales)

Index-linked 31.0 bln stg (24.1 percent of sales) The DMO said that net Treasury bill issuance via tenders in 2014/15 should be an additional 16.5 billion pounds. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Alison Williams)