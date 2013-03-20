LONDON, March 20 Britain's economy will grow
less this year and next than official forecasts showed in
December, finance minister George Osborne said in his budget
statement on Wednesday.
The independent Office for Budget Responsibility now expects
the economy to expand by 0.6 percent in 2013 and 1.8 percent in
2014, Osborne said.
The OBR then expects the recovery to pick up to 2.3 percent
in 2015, as forecast in December.
In December, the budget watchdog cut its forecast for
economic growth in 2013 to 1.2 percent and predicted an
expansion of 2 percent next year.
Britain has been struggling to recover from a steep slump in
output caused by the 2008 financial crisis, slipping into a
second recession since then and now teetering on the verge of a
third.