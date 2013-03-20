(Corrects start of scheme date from 2013 to 2014 in paragraph
7)
LONDON, March 20 Britain launched a new plan to
help struggling home buyers on Wednesday as the government looks
to support growth in a housing market seen as key to economic
recovery.
Shares in Barratt Developments and other British
housebuilders leaped after Britain's finance minister George
Osborne unveiled the initiative, called 'Help to Buy', in a
budget speech to parliament.
"Help to Buy is a dramatic intervention to get our housing
market moving," Osborne said.
"For newly built housing, government will put up a fifth of
the cost. And for anyone who can afford a mortgage but can't
afford a big deposit, our mortgage guarantee will help you buy
your own home," he said.
He said Britain would commit 3.5 billion pounds ($5.3
billion) in capital spending over the next three years to shared
equity loans for new-build homes worth less than 600,000 pounds,
allowing buyers to purchase them with a 5 percent deposit.
The government will offer a loan worth up to 20 percent of
the home, which is interest free for the first five years. While
previous help was only available to first-time buyers with
incomes below 60,000, the scheme is open to all buyers.
The second part of the plan will see the government
guaranteeing 130 billion pounds of mortgages, allowing lenders
to provide more loans to people without a big deposit. It will
be available from the start of 2014 and run for three years.
The initiative is an extension to existing government
programme New Buy, whereby buyers could purchase homes worth
less than 500,000 pounds with a 5 percent deposit, and a
shared-equity scheme for first time buyers called First Buy.
At 1417 GMT, shares in Barratt Developments were up 7.6
percent while Redrow, Bellway, Persimmon
and Taylor Wimpey were up by 3.3 to 6.3 percent.
The government has come under pressure in recent years to
help struggling home buyers as banks reined in their lending to
the sector, making it hard to attain mortgages, and incomes
remain squeezed by recession.
Housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey have said in
recent weeks that they were starting to see the effects of the
government schemes on reservations this year and were optimistic
that the housing market had started more strongly than in 2012.
The British Property Federation and Home Builders Federation
(HBF) said they both welcomed the measures, although the latter
said it was "guardedly" doing so.
"Extending New Buy to the second hand market should create
churn in the market place and drive up sales across the board -
including for new homes. We do though need to ensure a level
playing field across the whole market," said Stewart Baseley,
HBF's executive chairman.
"Government must be praised for its attempts to stimulate
activity, but must also be wary to get the details right," he
said.
Osborne also said the government was actively considering
with the Bank of England whether there were potential extensions
to the Funding for Lending scheme, which has been credited by
housebuilders with helping to free up mortgage lending.
($1 = 0.6615 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Helen
Massy-Beresford)