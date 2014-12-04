LONDON Chancellor George Osborne needs to explain how he intends to make huge spending cuts in the coming years under his sweeping austerity plan, a leading economic think tank said on Thursday.

Osborne was right to point to how he had already achieved big spending reductions over the past four years, and the planned future squeeze was not impossible, Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said.

"But it is surely incumbent upon anyone set on taking the size of the state to its smallest in many generations to tell us what that means," Johnson said at a presentation about an update on the economy delivered by Osborne on Wednesday.

"How will these cuts be implemented?" he asked, saying Britain was less than half way through its plan to cut spending which was launched after the financial crisis.

Britain's Conservative-led coalition faces a national election in May, when Osborne will seek a mandate for further spending cuts. The opposition Labour Party has called for a slower pace of deficit reduction and more investment to help tackle falling living standards.

Osborne's plans would lower public spending to its smallest share of Britain's economy in 80 years, the country's independent budget forecasters said on Wednesday.

Johnson said the IFS calculated that welfare payments would have to be cut by 21 billion pounds -- almost double previous plans -- if the government was to avoid tax rises or cutting spending on public services at a faster rate than it has already done over the past four years.

Adding to the challenge, Prime Minister David Cameron has said he wants to introduce income tax cuts worth 7 billion pounds a year.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)